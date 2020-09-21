Micro weddings are helping save the date for couples who still want to celebrate their big day

Memphis Micro Weddings Collective is taking away the stress of reworking wedding plans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While Covid-19 has forced many couples to cancel their weddings two event planners created Memphis Micro Weddings Collective to save the day. The group is helping couples rework their plans for a smaller, outdoor wedding.

Anna Catherine Colomb, one of the founders of the Memphis Micro Weddings Collective, said she knew of many wedding parties who did not want the pandemic to ruin their plan of a ceremony in 2020.

"As soon as people get over the initial heartache of giving up their plan and kind of mourning their initial plan, so far we've had all of our couples say that it is so much less stress," Colomb said.

Colomb said micro weddings were trendy before the pandemic, but now they have become a go-to for couples to have a safe wedding and a way for out of work gig workers to make some money. The company hosted their first micro weddings at the Memphis Botanic Garden on Sunday.

"We wanted to give all of our vendor friends a way to move forward with couples in this time," Colomb said.

In the package, the weddings will allow for 30 guests, a photographer, catering, a live stream of the ceremony, and a beautiful outdoor venue.

coming up at 5, @Local24CaitlinM and I are giving you a look into Mirco Weddings. many people are turning to this solution due to plans falling through due to covid-19. more on @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/UtA36wkhrG — Katharine (@Local24Kat) September 20, 2020

Leslie Lynn Coolican originally planned to have a wedding of 150 people before Covid-19 broke out and initially she was sad to leave behind her original plans. When she found out she could do a micro wedding she said she was again filled with happiness for her big day.

"We might need a plan b and thankfully I was proactive, and we booked it," Coolican said. "It went from 150 people to 30, but it worked out for the best because these were the most important people in our lives that were here."

While her wedding plans began stressfully, she said she was still incredibly happy with their wedding. Coolican and her husband both said they cannot wait to tell this story to their children one day.