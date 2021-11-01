$100 million milestone reached for St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend

More than $100 million has been raised for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as the charity-run event celebrates its 20th anniversary.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Jude Heroes have recently achieved a cumulative milestone as the Memphis marathon celebrates its 20th year.

According to a news release, $100 million has been raised in two decades through the event.

The support of the event's Heroes helps with St. Jude's $11.5 billion, six-year strategic plan, which includes tripling its global investment to impact the more than 400,000 kids with cancer around the world each year.

"It's inspiring to see the difference every one of us can make for the children of today and future generations when we commit to a purpose and work together for good by raising $100 million in 20 years – one dollar, one runner at a time," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Childhood cancer is a multi-trillion-dollar, multi-year problem and fundraising through annual events like the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend is crucial for St. Jude to continue its groundbreaking research and treatment and execute on its $11.5 billion expansion and growth plans."

St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend is the largest single-day fundraising event for St. Jude. In 2020, the all-virtual event raised $7.5 million.

The goal for the event's 20th anniversary on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, was set at $9 million, but St. Jude Heroes and donors are on pace to surpass that goal and reach $12 million, nearly $5 million in growth year over year.

Because of fundraising events like this, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food because all a family should worry about is helping their child live, the release said.

For more information on St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend, click here.