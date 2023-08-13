Missing girl in Bartlett recovered from storm drain, Bartlett police say

In a post featuring a drone video of officers recovering Jackson from the storm drain, BPD stated that "everyone loves a happy ending."

BARTLETT, Tenn. — A storm drain is where Bartlett police and members of the Bartlett Fire Department were able to find a missing 11-year-old Sunday morning, according to a social media post by the Bartlett Police Department (BPD).

Originally, Bartlett police posted that they were trying to find Isabella Jackson, who had last been seen at about 9 a.m.

Police said Jackson was found unharmed in a storm drain in the area she went missing at about 11 a.m.

Everyone loves a happy ending. This is the actual drone video of Bartlett Officers and Bartlett, TN Fire Department locating and recovering a missing child from a storm drain this morning. Awesome job by our teams and we are so happy the child was safe. Posted by BARTLETT POLICE DEPARTMENT on Sunday, August 13, 2023

