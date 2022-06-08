Have you seen this missing man?

Matthew Garrison of Fayette County was last seen driving a 2016 Red Chevrolet Silverado with the TN license plate FA8042.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is searching for 34-year old Matthew Garrison, who is believed to have gone missing on June 6.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Garrison was last seen near the intersection of Wilkinsville and Simmons Rd in Millington, TN at 5:47 a.m.

Williams was last seen driving a 2016 Red Chevrolet Silverado with a silver/aluminum tool box on the bed, displaying TN license plate FA8042.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said that he has not had any contact with his family or his employer. Garrison was supposedly on the way to work when he went missing.