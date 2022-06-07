Who killed Gloria P. Johnson? Memphis Police search for answers in 1974 murder

A reward of up to $12,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and prosecution of the person(s) who killed the 19-year-old in Oct. 1974.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help solving a cold case dating back to 1974.

It began on a fall evening in southwest Memphis. Investigators said just before 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 16, 1974 – a Wednesday – Memphis firefighters responded to a reported grass fire on YMV Road, north of Fields Road near Hicky Street. Instead, they found a woman dead under debris.

Investigators said the woman was identified as 19-year-old Gloria P. Johnson, who had been reported missing days earlier on Oct. 6, 1974. The Medical Examiner said Johnson had been stabbed several times.

Police said they are still actively investigating the murder, and are hoping that anyone from the area at the time may remember seeing or hearing about something that could help.

Memphis and Shelby County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for Johnson’s murder. Family members have raised an additional $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH, MPD’s Cold Case Unit Hotline at 901-636-2653, or MPD’s Homicide Bureau at 901-636-3300.