4 arrested in Memphis 'Infiniti War' reckless driving sting

According to Memphis Police, several drivers were doing donuts in the parking lot of the former Crystal Palace skating rink, waving guns out of the windows.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested four people Saturday on charges related to reckless driving after staging a meet-up of Infiniti drivers at the former Crystal Palace skating rink in Memphis.

According to MPD, officers conducted an "Infiniti War" Car Take-Over Operation around the 3400 block of South Third Street. Detectives observed several vehicles driving recklessly.

MPD said the cars were going over twice the posted speed limit, disregarding red lights and producing donuts in the middle of intersections throughout the city. Some of the occupants were armed with assault rifles.

One vehicle was involved in an accident at Airways Road near Dunn.