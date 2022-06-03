Four charged in stabbings that left woman dead, man injured

John Nakayama, Savannah Wright, Ravi Tummalapalli, and Roddrick Hawthorne are charged in the murder of Virginia Newby and the attempted murder of a second victim.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people have been arrested and charged in a burglary that turned deadly in east Shelby County.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said John Nakayama, 25, Savannah Wright, 24, Ravi Tummalapalli, 25, and Roddrick Hawthorne, 23 are all charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, and especially aggravated burglary.

Deputies were called to the 7000 block of Thorn Tree Lane about 1:20 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022. They found 71-year-old Virginia Newby dead at the scene. A second victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in extremely critical condition. Detectives said both had been stabbed several times.

According to the police affidavits, investigators identified one suspect – Nakayama – from surveillance video. They said he admitted his involvement when questioned. Investigators said they identified another suspect – Hawthorne – and brought him in for questioning. They said he admitted to his involvement, saying it was a planned burglary to steal a large amount of money. Investigators said Hawthorne told them one of the other suspects stabbed the two victims, and Nakayama drove them away from the scene.

Detectives said Nakayama admitted to cleaning blood from his van then taking it to be scrapped the day after the murder.

SCSO detectives are investigating a homicide at 1:20 am today at the 7000 block of Thorn Tree Ln. in E. Shelby County. One person was transported critical to ROH and another was deceased. The investigation is ongoing. Any information, call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH. pic.twitter.com/rxDWMqScCJ — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) May 27, 2022