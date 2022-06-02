A daycare was placed on lockdown Thursday morning as Southaven police responded to the area of Church Rd. and Getwell Rd.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven Police said a suspect is in custody after an investigation Thursday morning at Church Rd. and Getwell Rd.

Investigators have not yet said what happened, but just after 10 a.m. they said a suspect - identified as Brian Parker - was in custody.

ABC24 reached out to Southaven KinderCare, where our crew spotted police. They said they had been placed on lock down about 8:30 a.m. and the center was secured with everyone safe.

A news conference is set for 11 a.m. and we will update this story with the latest information.