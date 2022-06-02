x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Suspect in custody after police action in Southaven

A daycare was placed on lockdown Thursday morning as Southaven police responded to the area of Church Rd. and Getwell Rd.
Credit: Southaven Police Department
Brian Parker

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven Police said a suspect is in custody after an investigation Thursday morning at Church Rd. and Getwell Rd.

Investigators have not yet said what happened, but just after 10 a.m. they said a suspect - identified as Brian Parker - was in custody.

ABC24 reached out to Southaven KinderCare, where our crew spotted police. They said they had been placed on lock down about 8:30 a.m. and the center was secured with everyone safe.

A news conference is set for 11 a.m. and we will update this story with the latest information.

Credit: WATN
Credit: WATN

RELATED: Several shootings over Memorial Day weekend raise questions about what Memphis is doing to stop violent crime

RELATED: 17-year-old indicted, accused of killing man during robbery at gas station

RELATED: Who killed Mallory Morgan? $20,000 reward now offered in midtown Memphis murder

More Videos

In Other News

How medical marijuana will help a DeSoto County woman with battling Crohn's