SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven Police said a suspect is in custody after an investigation Thursday morning at Church Rd. and Getwell Rd.
Investigators have not yet said what happened, but just after 10 a.m. they said a suspect - identified as Brian Parker - was in custody.
ABC24 reached out to Southaven KinderCare, where our crew spotted police. They said they had been placed on lock down about 8:30 a.m. and the center was secured with everyone safe.
A news conference is set for 11 a.m. and we will update this story with the latest information.
