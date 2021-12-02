3,300 still without power more than 24 hours later

Many homes are still without power in freezing temps

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — There are 3,304 homes still without power, more than 24 hours after an ice storm swept through Memphis on Thursday. That's as of 8 a.m. on Friday.

Trees and powerlines heavily coated with ice took out 10,000 homes at it's peak on Thursday as MLGW continued work into Friday.

Dozens of homes off of Quince Rd in East Memphis were some of the homes still left in the dark and cold. One woman told Local 24 News, her home was down to 54 degrees overnight. Downed frozen tree limbs also lined the street of the dark neighborhood.

MLGW said it expected to have the majority of power restored by Friday evening.

Ten more crews from out-of-town are being brought in to help MLGW restore power.

People still without power should report a power outage to MLGW at (901) 544-6500.