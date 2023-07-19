MLGW says some Memphis outages could last until the weekend, but most should see power back in the coming days

MLGW said, as of Wednesday evening, more than 44,000 remain without power around Memphis, but they're working around the clock to restore power.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Nearly 24 hours after severe storms with high gusty winds knocked out power to more than 140,000 people around Memphis Tuesday, MLGW provided an update as to when Memphians still without power can expect to see their lights turned on.

MLGW said Wednesday evening they've restored power to 93,000 customers, leaving 44,000 still without power from the storms.

The utility said 96 repair crews and 89 tree crews are working around the city to restore power, and their priority Wednesday night is to restore the 17 main circuits that remain out, which each supports more than 1,000 MLGW customers.

MLGW said full power restoration will take several days, and some smaller outages could last until the weekend.

The outage number marks the third such mass outage event caused by storms since June 25, and the largest number of outages in Memphis from storms since the February 2022 ice storm, when more than 200,000 lost power.

City officials in Germantown and Collierville both reported widespread outages, with trees blocking major streets and power lines down.

Shortly after the storms came through the Memphis metro area Tuesday evening, MLGW said they are working to determine damage around the city:

"A sudden, severe thunderstorm bringing high wind gusts has caused extensive damage across the MLGW service area knocking out power to more than 100, 000 customers. #MLGW is working to assess the damage, repair infrastructure and restore customers as quickly and safely as we can."