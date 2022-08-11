MLGW worker killed on the job in Millington

The worker, identified as Michael Nowlin, was a lineman for the utility company. He was electrocuted working on a transformer.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — An MLGW worker was killed Thursday on a job site near Millington, MLGW said.

The worker, a linesman, was identified as Michael Nowlin, who worked with the company since 2004.

According to the Millington Fire Department, Nowlin was working on an above-ground transformer at the under-construction Barrett Oaks subdivision in Millington, near Juana Drive and Raleigh Millington Road, when he was electrocuted.

Nowlin was transported to Methodist North Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

MLGW said the accident is under investigation.

Nowlin is the 37th MLGW employee to have died in the line of duty since 1941, the utility company said.