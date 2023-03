MPD officers said they responded to the landfill in the 5400 block of Malone Road about 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a pedestrian was struck and killed at the Shelby County Landfill.

MPD officers said they responded to the landfill in the 5400 block of Malone Road about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023. They found a woman dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released any other information on what happened.

They said this is an ongoing investigation.