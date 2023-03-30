MSCS, MPD investigating reports of suspicious man passing out candy to Double Tree Elementary students

School officials said they immediately collected all the candy from the students and called parents. They said the candy was sent to a lab for testing.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis-Shelby County Schools said Thursday it is continuing to investigate reports of a suspicious man passing out candy to students at Double Tree Elementary Wednesday.

In a message to parents, MSCS said school officials contacted Memphis Police after receiving reports of a suspicious person passing out candy to a small group of students. School officials said they immediately collected all the candy from the students and called parents. They said the candy was sent to a lab for testing.

MSCS said two alerts were sent out to parents about the situation, and they went through accounting for every student enrolled at the school, including those who were tardy or absent for the day.

“We realize that it is unnerving to see media and a heavy police presence in front of a school, which is why we worked to provide parents with as much information as possible during the active investigation,” said the message to parents.