MPD searching for 3 month pregnant missing girl

Mitchell is 4 feet 10 inches tall, and she was last seen wearing a lavender t-shirt, rainbow pajama pants and rainbow crocs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department issued a Mid-South Alert for missing Camiria Mitchell who went missing Monday September 5.

Mitchell went missing from the 4800 block of Bondale Ave. after she had an argument with her aunt, MPD said. MPD said Mitchell ran away.

According to MPD Mitchell is three months pregnant. MPD said anyone with any information can call 901-545-2677.