MPD: Multiple car crashes take place since Saturday, two confirmed dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police department (MPD) said that they responded to four separate car crashes over a timespan of two days that left two dead.
MPD reported that on Saturday they responded to a two-vehicle crash at around 1 p.m. involving a motorcycle at Sam Cooper and White Station. One person was transported in critical condition to Regional One and the investigation is ongoing, according to MPD.
Officers said they responded to another wreck that took around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night. This two-vehicle crash took place at Knight Arnold and Mendenhall, according to MPD. A 29-year-old driver was taken to Regional One and was then pronounced dead.
The driver of the second car fled the scene in a Chevy Silverado, police said.
At 1:30 in the morning Saturday, MPD responded to another two-vehicle crash at Sam Cooper and Bingham, police said. A 38-year-old man was taken to Regional One, according to MPD. A 36-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MPD. Two children—aged 12 and 13—were taken to LeBonhuer in critical condition, police said.
Finally, MPD posted about a one-vehicle car crash at Raleigh Lagrange and Beverly Hill.
A 34-year-old man was taken to Methodist North and then transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD. Police said that this is an ongoing investigation.