MPD: one person has died in single car crash in northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis Police said Friday night one person has died after apparently crashing into a pole in northeast Memphis.

MPD said just before 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2022, officers were called to a single-vehicle accident along I-40 eastbound near Whitten Road. They found one person dead at the scene.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash, but weather was most likely a factor.

MPD asks everyone if they don’t have to travel, to please stay home.

The inclement weather policy is currently in effect. Learn more about it HERE.