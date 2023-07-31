Man shot, arrested by MPD after trying to force entry into Margolin Hebrew Academy with a gun

No one at the school was hurt during the incident.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to the Memphis Police Department, on Monday afternoon, a man tried to get into Margolin Hebrew Academy using a gun but was unsuccessful.

At around 12:30 p.m., Memphis police said they got a call that a man armed with a handgun was at Margolin Hebrew Academy at 390 South White Station and reportedly fired his weapon outside the school. MPD said no injuries were reported.

After a city-wide search involving multiple agencies, MPD said they received information that the man was possibly seen in Bartlett, TN. According to officers, they found the man's truck in the area of McCrory and Gary moments later.

The suspect drove away from the scene in a truck with California tags before officers could arrive and was eventually arrested. The suspect stepped out of his truck when officers approached, and he was shot because he was holding a gun, according to MPD.

The suspect was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, according to MPD.

"I am proud of the vigilant and quick response of MPD officers who mitigated a potential mass shooting today," police chief CJ Davis said. "Many thanks to our neighboring jurisdictions for also providing critical information to stop the suspect's actions."

When asked if the attempted break-in at the school was a hate crime, assistant police chief Don Crowe said that it was too early to tell.

"Thankfully, the school had a great safety procedure and process in place and avoided anyone being harmed or injured at that scene," Crowe said.