MSCS hosts third retreat for superintendent search as 'banned' parents protest

Parents and activists took to protesting outside Memphis-Shelby County Schools headquarters as board members met inside for a third retreat.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 10 months since the Memphis-Shelby County School board first learned it needed to hire a new leader, the position is still vacant.

The search has frustrated teachers and parents alike — with some parents now banned from attending board meetings or district properties. In a news release, the a group said five leaders and activists had been served "AoAs" (Authorizations of Agency).

On Friday, board members hosted a third retreat regarding the search as some banned parents as well as activists protested outside the school board headquarters.

"It is unethical to employ policies that silence and ban individuals who raise their voices in decent," one of those banned from the meeting, Rachael Spriggs, said.

Representative Justin Pearson was also at the protest but said he was not there specifically in support of the board or the protestors. He said he just wanted to serve more as a mediator, asking that everyone involved do what’s best for the kids.

Parent Debra Goodman says the largest school district in Tennessee is suffering without a permanent leader.

"We need a superintendent for this coming school year," Goodman said. "After Dr. Herenton left, how many superintendents have we had? I mean, I can probably name five."

The board's policy was last revised in 2012. It states superintendent candidates must have at least 10 years of experience in teaching or school administration, possess or be eligible for a license of qualification in the state of Tennessee and have an advanced degree in education — or a "board-approved equivalent."

Board members are still working to determine what those alternative "equivalent" requirements should be.

Parent Dianechia Fields says that should have been set before the search started.

"They've had over almost a year now since Dr. Ray stepped down to have these conversations and have this process in order so that a superintendent can be in place," she said.

As the process drags on parents say they worry about how this could impact their students academically in the future.

"I am not confident in this current board," Fields said. "I mean leadership matters. You have nine people that have the responsibility of one person, that has the responsibility of thousands of employees and hundreds of thousands of students."

Goodman said that COVID isn't the only culprit for low test scores.