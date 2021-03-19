Multiple agencies honor Officer Nicholas Blow in Sea of Blue

Multiple law enforcement agencies participated in a procession Thursday to remember Officer Blow.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A fallen officer killed after a drunk driver crashed into him last week was honored by the Memphis Police Department Thursday evening in a Sea of Blue.

Blow is not the only Mid-South officer to be killed by an intoxicated driver. Sadly, these kinds of deaths are not uncommon.

“When you lose a loved one from drunk driving you never get over that,” said Natasha Richey, the cousin of Lt. Myron Fair. “We’re left with the pain of that forever.”

When Richey saw the news of Officer Nicholas Blow’s death after a suspected drunk driver crashed into him it brought up the pain of losing her cousin, Lt. Fair.

“He was full of laughter,” said Richey. “He was dedicated, loyal, joyful a hard worker.”

Officer Blow died last week. He was hit shortly after leaving his shift at Raines Station in Whitehaven.

Tonight's Sea of Blue in honor of fallen Officer Nicholas Blow will begin at Southland Mall and end at Raines Station.



Blow was described as a fierce "protector" of his family.

Multiple agencies participated in a Sea of Blue procession in honor of him.

Lt. Fair was also killed after a drunk driver smashed into his vehicle back in 2019.

“A law enforcement officer killed by a drunk driver just shows that we still have to focus on drunk driving and impaired driving,” said MPD Director Michael Rallings. “Obviously many of these individuals it’s not their first time.”

“You need to consider more than yourself,” said Richey. “Because each day when our loved ones leave the house your expectation is that they’re coming back home. We shouldn’t take that for granted.”

Richey said she’s keeping Blow’s family, who are now experiencing the same tragedy, in her prayers.