National Civil Rights Museum to showcase new exhibit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new exhibit is opening at the National Civil Rights Museum April 10, 2021. "Outside the Lorraine: A Photographic Journey To a Sacred Place" features the work of David Katzenstein. It highlights the museum as a mecca for peacemakers, a place of memory, and connection during the museum's 30th anniversary year.

Over 90 photos will help visitors identify with social issues and the work of Dr. Martin Luther King. The real goal of the exhibition for the visitors, when they enter the museum and come into this special exhibition of fine art photography, is to maybe see themselves in these photographs.

“So we just try to bring to life really their own experience, and that's pretty unusual. It's a celebration of themselves in a way,” said Katzenstein.

"Outside the Lorraine: A Photographic Journey To a Sacred Place" will remain on exhibit until April of 2021.