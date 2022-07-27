x
Suspect in case of missing Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee set to appear in court

Lee’s body has still not been found, but Oxford Police were able to recover his car from a towing company
Credit: Oxford Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man charged with murder in the case of missing Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, July 27 for a bond hearing.

Herrington will be represented by Attorney Carlos Moore, who happens to be his removed uncle by marriage.

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, of Grenada Mississippi was arrested Friday, July 22 by Oxford Police Department and University of Mississippi Police Department.

Lee’s body has still not been found, but Oxford Police were able to recover his car from a towing company on Monday, July 18. The car was towed from Molly Barr Trails apartment complex.

According to police, Lee was last seen leaving Campus Walk Apartments at 5:58 a.m. on July 8 wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap and gray slippers.

Police believe Lee may have been visiting someone at Molly Barr Trails at the time of her disappearance.

