A victim was retrieved from the retention pond at an industrial complex, but died at the hospital, police said.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — A possible drowning occurred on Monday at an industrial complex in Olive Branch, Mississippi, according to the Olive Branch Police Department.

Officers arrived near 3:20 p.m. when EMS retrieved a victim from the retention pond and began performing CPR, police said. That victim was taken to Olive Branch Methodist Hospital where he eventually died, OBPD said.