Search for a victim who drowned in the Wolf River continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rescue units will continue a recovery search Monday, May 2 at 8 a.m. for a victim who drowned in the Wolf River at S. Collierville Arlington yesterday around 3:30 p.m.
Officials searched the river Sunday, May 1 in hopes of rescuing the victim. After being unable to locate the victim for hours, the rescue effort was suspended at 10 p.m.
According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Collierville Fire and Rescue, Collierville Police, Shelby County Fire, Barden Dive Team, and Arlington Fire all assisted in the river search.
RELATED: FedEx helps cleanup Wolf River area