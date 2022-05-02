Search for a victim who drowned in the Wolf River continues

A possible drown victim is believed to have drowned in the Wolf River Sunday, May 1.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rescue units will continue a recovery search Monday, May 2 at 8 a.m. for a victim who drowned in the Wolf River at S. Collierville Arlington yesterday around 3:30 p.m.

Officials searched the river Sunday, May 1 in hopes of rescuing the victim. After being unable to locate the victim for hours, the rescue effort was suspended at 10 p.m.

SCSO was on scene this afternoon at the Wolf River at S. Collierville Arlington Road in southeast Shelby County.... Posted by Shelby County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 1, 2022