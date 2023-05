Officers said they responded at 7:16 p.m. at Sycamore View Road and Forest Hill.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a two-vehicle crash that involved a motorcycle took place Saturday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the scene at Sycamore View Road and Forest Hill.

One person was found dead, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.