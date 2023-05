Normal traffic flow has now been restored, according to the Memphis Police Department.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An accident and chemical spill in West Memphis has caused Memphis police to shut down the I40 bridge to westbound traffic, the department said on Saturday.

These lanes will remain closed for an unspecified amount of time, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

