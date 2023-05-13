Memphis police say shooting injures at least two, including 16-year-old

Officers said they followed the ambulance to Le Bonheur and that the victim was later downgraded to non-critical, according to MPD.

A 16-year-old girl was taken to Le Bonheur after a shooting in the New Pathways neighborhood injured at least two people early Saturday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they responded to a shots-fired call at Como Drive and McKinley Street before finding the girl lying down in front of a house on Como. They say she has wounds in her legs with two shot wounds in the left leg and one in the right leg.

An officer put a tourniquet in this victim's right leg around 1:30 a.m. as another called an ambulance, according to MPD. Officers said they followed the ambulance to Le Bonheur and that the victim was later downgraded to non-critical, according to MPD.

Officers said after observing blood stains at another house on Como they found no one else on the street that was injured, but later a 34-year-old man got to the MED with shot wounds. That man told police he was walking by Tate Avenue and Como Drive when he was struck, but did not see who fired the rounds.

Officers said that later they received a call from the Crump Precinct about a shooting victim on South Fourth. An officer there said they were told that a 38-year-old victim was driving westbound on Georgia Avenue in a 2018 Mercedez with her 18-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter when the vehicle was struck at the passenger door by two bullets.

This woman driver told police that no one was struck inside the car, but that her daughter was somewhat injured because of the incident and would be visiting the doctor as a result.