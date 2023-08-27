One-year-old injured after shooting where one woman killed, MPD says

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A one-year-old child was injured in a shooting that also left one woman dead, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they responded shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday night to the 100 block of West Red Oaks Drive and located these two victims suffering gunshot wounds.

Police said they both were transported to hospitals in the area in critical condition but the woman was later found to be dead.

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.