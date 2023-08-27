x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One-year-old injured after shooting where one woman killed, MPD says

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A one-year-old child was injured in a shooting that also left one woman dead, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

Officers said they responded shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday night to the 100 block of West Red Oaks Drive and located these two victims suffering gunshot wounds. 

Police said they both were transported to hospitals in the area in critical condition but the woman was later found to be dead.

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Diving into the future of Memphis in May amidst Greater Memphis Chamber partnership

Before You Leave, Check This Out