Proceeds benefit the Orpheum Theatre Group

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Orpheum Theatre Group has announced The Hidden Orpheum: A Virtual Fundraiser. Tickets are on sale now for this one-time event.

“The Orpheum Theatre Group is taking a creative, new approach to the virtual fundraiser,” said Brett Batterson, President & CEO. “The Hidden Orpheum uses the virtual space as an opportunity to showcase parts of the Orpheum people never see when they are visiting the venue in person. This is a fresh, exciting way to welcome Memphis – and beyond! - into the inner workings of our historic building.”

The Hidden Orpheum: A Virtual Fundraiser offers exclusive access into the mysteries that ensure the show always goes on – and it is a show in itself. Virtual attendees will hear untold stories, bid on one-of-a-kind Orpheum memorabilia, and discover a whole new world behind the walls of the 92-year-old theatre, all while supporting the Orpheum Theatre Group’s ability to move onward during one of the theatre’s most critical financial times in recent history.