FedEx joins Operation Warm to keep Memphis children warm this winter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx is giving back to the Memphis area this holiday season, joining Operation Warm to help children stay warm this winter.
FedEx team members distributed 500 brand new coats to students at Levi Elementary School Wednesday. They also passed out food items donated from Blessings in a Backpack, as well as school supplies.
“We're just so blessed to be able to help do this and have our team members be able to activate and do this, and then we also work Blessings in a Backpack to food insecurity,” said Rachel Kesselman, Communications Advisor with FedEx. “Especially with COVID, it's such a tough time right now, but these kids still need coats and they still need to come to school. So, we need to make sure they're prepared and ready, so that they can be able to have fun and be educated and get a hot meal at school."
FedEx has collaborated with Operation Warm since 2008. Together, they have provided more than 800,000 coats to kids in need across the U.S. and Canada.