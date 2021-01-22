"Please don't hurt my children" says Shelby County Schools' Superintendent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers continue to meet in a special session in Nashville regarding education and the pandemic, with a specific focus on schools needing to be in-person.
The proposed bill would give students 70 days of in-person instruction.
This is one of Gov. Lee’s more urgent calls for in-person learning, but a Shelby County Schools teacher told Local 24 News that it is "simply out of touch."
In response to the recent proposal during the state legislative session that could have a detrimental impact on Shelby County Schools, Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray released a video Friday morning urging state leaders and lawmakers to vote against defunding public education, saying "please don't hurt my children".
Dr. Ray sat down with Local 24 News' Katina Rankin Thursday, saying he doesn't plan to go back to in-person learning "just because the Governor thinks they should".
"You know, this work is personal to me. And at the end of the day, as superintendent, I vow to educate our students but yet I vow to keep them safe," said Dr. Ray.