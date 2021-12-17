Power outage closes Shelby County Health Department's Sycamore View Road location

The site houses the Environmental Permits Office, various environmental health offices, and the Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department's 1826 Sycamore View Rd. location is closed for the rest of the day on Friday because of a power outage.

The site houses the Environmental Permits Office, various environmental health offices, and the Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic.

All appointments scheduled for Friday for Family Planning and other clinic services will be scheduled at one of the Health Department's other public health clinics. All Vital Records services will be available at 814 Jefferson Ave.

The Sycamore View Road site is expected to reopen on Monday, December 20, at 8 a.m.