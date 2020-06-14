Protesters gather outside of Flight restaurant amid allegations of racial discrimination

The accusations against Flight were posted online and have since gone viral.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday a group of protesters gathered outside of one of two well known local restaurants in the center of controversy.

The owners of Flight in Downtown Memphis and Southern Social in Germantown are being investigated after dozens of social media posts accused them of being racist and sexist.

Several people showed up for a small protest outside of Flight for a call of action.

One University of Memphis graduate says he believes he was turned down for a job at Flight because of his race, despite his experiences in the service industry.

“It was kind of an awkward conversation; I could tell they weren’t interested. Meanwhile, my roommate, he’s a white guy, with longer hair, he goes in with no restaurant experience and he gets hired on the spot,” said Grant Gary, who applied to Flight for a job.