Owners of two well-known area restaurants are investigating after media posts accused them of being racist and sexist

The restaurants are Flight in downtown Memphis and Southern Social in Germantown

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The owners of Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar in downtown Memphis and Southern Social in Germantown have launched an investigation after dozens of social media posts emerged online accusing the owners and managers of the restaurants of being racist and sexist. The accusations were posted online and have since gone viral.

The bulk of these accusations stem from former employees who worked at Flight and Southern Social. They include putting black customers in the upstairs dining area away from the front windows and not hiring blacks for certain positions.

A barrage of social media posts spread online Friday accusing the owners and managers of Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar and Southern Social of racial discrimination.

This prompted the owners to release a statement reading in part:

“These accusations were posted online, and we are committed to determine their validity. We take all allegations of discriminatory behavior seriously and refuse to tolerate this type of behavior at our restaurant. To the extent that we learn that any of these accusations are true, these employees will be terminated immediately.”

Asia Parham, a former employee of Southern Social wrote, “The current manager/GM never wanted to sit black people within plain view sight. They were allowed to sit in the back of the restaurant.”

Another former employee wrote, “I was an Assistant General Manager for about a year at Flight, it is true that the owners train the managers and hostesses to not sit black people downstairs when possible.”

Blake Parrish wrote on Facebook, “Exact same experience, misogynist and deeply racist. Was told to ‘fire that dog’ because some girl didn’t wear makeup one day.”

The posts also accused the restaurant of keeping black employees out of positions that require them to interact with customers.