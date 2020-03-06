Some Memphis area stores boarded up as protests continue

Stores taking precautions while protests across Memphis take place

SHELBY COUNTY, Tennessee — Black Lives Matter protests across the nation have forced stores to close their doors early including here in the Memphis area. The now boarded up Apple Store at Saddle Creek is hardly recognizable with the doors chained. Next to it Luluemon is also boarded up, protecting it against any potential vandalism or looters.

“As a white person I’m just kind of out here making the statement for other white people," said Mary Thomas, who began a Black Lives Matter protest at Poplar Plaza. "They should be out here, they should be doing the work.”

Thomas started holding her Black Lives Matter sign at South Highland and Poplar.

“People are just tired and they’re sick of it," said protester Haile Cook. "We don’t want to see this happen to our brothers, our sisters, our aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.”

Others soon joined in the protest part of the larger ones happening across the nation over the death of George Floyd. A lot of what could be fueling the boarding up of businesses are rumors of Antifa, local organizations made up of left-leaning, anti-racist individuals who fight against neo-nazis and white supremacists. Some claimed the group organized bus rides into white neighborhoods to loot homes. An NBC news investigation found it to be false. In reaction national retail stores like Target and Old Navy have temporarily boarded up their windows for safety reasons.

“At El Porton we don’t feel the need to at the moment because like I said it’s a peaceful protest," said employee Kristen Applewhite. "When you start treating someone as if they’re a criminal that’s what they become.”

El Porton neighbors the currently closed Old Navy.