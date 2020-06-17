Doing the right thing: exposing racism around you

Local 24 News anchor Richard Ransom tackles the issue of exposing racism in his Ransom Note.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Doing the right thing. That's what some former employees of the pricey "Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar" in downtown Memphis did by exposing how they were told to seat black customers away from the windows or upstairs. How black workers were kept in the kitchen.

Accusations also included other pricey restaurants in the group, including Southern Social in Germantown and Porch and Parlor in Overton Square.

I expected silence from the company, hoping the issue would go away. What I didn't expect was a statement right away promising to take quick action, including an internal investigation and firing employees responsible.

But internal investigations have a way of being swept away.

What I really didn't expect was that within days, co-owner Russ Graham would be bought out, thereby confirming this started at the top. Diversity training was also promised.

We should be beyond this kind of racism. It's disgraceful. But I'm proud of the people who spoke up, realizing their silence is part of the problem. And kudos to the Flight restaurant group for tackling it head on.