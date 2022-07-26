Serenity Towers officials were back in court Thursday over ongoing issues

The city said it plans to do another inspection next week, and the next court date was set for July 26th.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials with the Serenity Towers apartment complex were back in Shelby County Environmental Court Thursday for ongoing issues including bed bugs, mold, and more.

In court we learned another city inspection has not yet been done. The city said they plan to do the inspection next week. The judge was told one of two treatments for bed bugs have been done since the last court appearance in mid-June.

The complex was fined $5,000 by the court in June after Code Enforcement released findings that many units had mold, bed bugs, lacked A/C units and working smoke detectors, among other infractions.

Apartment officials said then that most issues had been fixed.

Residents have been upset about deplorable living conditions, from mold to rodents, and even lack of air conditioning. At the end of May, managers of the complex were given a $1,000 fine in environmental court and placed on a deadline to make progress on the repairs or receive daily penalties.