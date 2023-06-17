'Equal access to the American dream' | Seventh annual Tri-State Black Pride 'All Star Weekend' officially underway

Equal treatment for the LGBTQ+ community is the focus of a weekend-long multi-venue event organized by Tri-state Black Pride.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis' seventh annual Tri-State Pride weekend officially kicked off on Thursday night with an opening ceremony at the National Civil Rights Museum. A slew of other activities are scheduled.

The opening ceremony provided dinner, live entertainment, cocktails and an award ceremony hosted by ABC24's own Rudy Williams. This year's theme is "The Time is Now: People, Purpose and Power."

Tri-State Black Pride founders say this theme is meant to be a call for equal treatment for the LGBTQ+ community, especially in light of recent legislation being passed in Tennessee as well as the rest of the country.

Dr. Darnell Gooch Jr. and Dr. Davin Clemons are founders of Tri-State Black Pride.

"LGBTQ people suffer from depression; health equities, poverty — sounds like all the issues that black folks have," Clemons said. "We suffer from those things, and so the time is now for us to have equal access to health care; equal access to equity, equal access to the American dream."

Thursdays keynote speaker was Memphis trans-activist Kayla Gore, founder of my sister's house. The award ceremony honored hidden Black figures in the LGBTQ+ community.

The entire weekend will conclude with the group's annual music festival set for the Memphis Music Room with headliner act Inayah.