Shelby County District Attorney's Office releases video in June death of Jarveon Hudspeth

The 21-year-old was shot and killed by a Shelby County Sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop on June 24, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Thursday, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office released video of the fatal officer-involved shooting involving Jarveon Hudspeth and a Shelby County Deputy.

The D.A.’s office said Hudspeth’s family has viewed the footage. The family is being represented by attorney Ben Crump.

The D.A. said the videos are from the deputy’s in-car camera, body-worn camera, and a neighbor’s ring camera. Viewer discretion is advised. You can find the video HERE.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Sheriff’s Deputy shot Hudspeth after the stop escalated, and Hudspeth drove off, dragging the deputy for more than 100 yards. However, several questions remained on how the situation escalated that far in the first place. Read the TBI’s initial news release HERE.

According to the D.A., the video begins with both vehicles traveling on the road and ends after the deputy is ejected from the vehicle. Hudspeth died as a result of the shooting and the deputy suffered critical injuries.

“For transparency, our office is incorporating a new practice where we try to release videos in a timely manner as long as it does not compromise the integrity of the investigation,” said Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy in a news release. “In the past, video has not been released until the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has completed its investigation. Our goal is to speed up that process by showing video as soon as possible when we are sure it won’t compromise the investigation. The release of the Jarveon Hudspeth video is evidence of our Office’s new practice.”

The Shelby County DA’s office said the Justice Review Unit is also investigating the traffic stop. Once the investigation is complete, they will recommend charges, if any, to the DA.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr., who is running for Memphis Mayor, released this statement following the announcement that Crump would represent the Hudspeth family as they called for release of the video:

"The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is handling the investigation into the death of Jarveon Hudspeth. All information regarding the case, including notifications to the next of kin, would be through that agency.

It has come to my attention that specific individuals, including Attorney Ben Crump, have made inciting claims regarding releasing video evidence related to this active investigation.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will continue to follow the law as set forth by the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Legislature, and the Courts regarding the release of evidence while there is an active investigation or prosecution.

I strongly condemn these cheap political stunts aimed at manipulating public opinion and causing distress for all involved.