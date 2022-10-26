Shelby County leaders and MATA once again offer free rides for voters. Here's all you need to know

MATA is offering free rides to voters all day on fixed route buses Friday for Early Voting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Election Commission (SCEC), Shelby County Voter Alliance (SCVA) and Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) will once again offer free rides to the polls during Early Voting.

MATA is offering free rides to voters all day on fixed route buses Friday during the Early Voting period in advance of the November 8 election.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for voters to get to the polls,” said Linda Phillips, administrator of elections for the Shelby County Election Commission. “Through our partnership with MATA and the Shelby County Voter Alliance we are doing everything we can to help voters cast their ballots during the Early Voting period, when voters can drop into any of the 26 Early Voting locations.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with the Shelby County Election and the Shelby County Voter Alliance,” said Gary Rosenfeld, MATA CEO. “Our residents who wish to use public transportation to go vote early, can do so free of charge.”

Ian Randolph, spokesperson for the Shelby County Voter Alliance, said members of the SCVA are doing everything they can to get the word out about the free transportation opportunity for voters.

“Free rides to the polls is something we’ve wanted for a long time,” Randolph said. “It shines a good light on the city of Memphis that the transit authority is making such a commitment to helping citizens vote.”