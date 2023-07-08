Shelby County Sheriff's Office investigating after woman dies after being found unresponsive in cell

The SCSO said Kimberly Clark was found unresponsive in her cell by corrections workers at Shelby County Jail East for Women just after 1:15 a.m. Friday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating after a woman died after being found unresponsive in jail, according to court records.

The SCSO said Kimberly Clark was found unresponsive in her cell by corrections workers at Shelby County Jail East for Women just after 1:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. They said she was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital by Memphis Fire, and she was pronounced dead at 2:25 a.m.

SCSO investigators said preliminary information “suggests no signs of foul play, however, the official cause of death has yet to be determined by the medical examiner.”