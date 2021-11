The Shelby County Health Department said anyone with appointments at the facility on Sycamore View Road will need to be rescheduled.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you had an appointment scheduled at the Shelby County Health Department’s facility on Sycamore View Road, it will need to be rescheduled.

The department said Tuesday afternoon that due to a gas leak, the facility, which houses the Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic, will be closed Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

The building also houses the environmental health and food safety permit office and various environmental services.