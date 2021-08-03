Silver Alert issued for missing Shelby County woman

If you have information about Keonna Champion, please call the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at (901) 379-7625 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating Keonna Champion, 26, who has been missing since around 7 p.m. Monday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Champion overnight because she has a medical condition which impairs her ability to return without help.

Keonna is 5’4”, 145 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a peach shirt, tie dye pants, and orange and green shoes.



According to SCSO, Keonna Champion was last seen in the Northaven area of Shelby County.

She is 5' 4", 145 pounds. She was last seen on foot, wearing a peach colored shirt and multi-colored pants. She has long braids and tattoos of Hello Kitty and Mickey Mouse on her arms.

