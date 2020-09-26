x
Local News

Revitalization effort in Soulsville could transform old strip mall with café, coffee, and ice cream

This is part of a plan revealed Thursday by former county commissioner J.W. Gibson, and backed by several city and county leaders.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Commissioner Mickell Lowery announced a groundbreaking for a revitalization effort in Soulsville in South Memphis.

The old strip mall there would house Johnnie Mae's Soul Café, and potentially a coffee and ice cream shop catering to Lemoyne-Owen College students and other young adults.

The proposal includes housing for families and the elderly, a lease-to-own housing program, and a tech center for teens.

If the proposal is chosen by county commission, it could make the area a "TIF District," which means generated tax revenue in that area would be re-invested back into the community.
