Tennessee distributes $4M in historic development grants

The Tennessee General Assembly approved allocating the funding earlier this year.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has granted more than $4 million in grants to help fund historic renovation and preservation projects across the state.

According to a news release, the Tennessee General Assembly approved allocating the funding earlier this year.

“The staff of the THC partnered with TNECD to help ensure the success of the pilot grant program. Specifically, THC worked with TNECD staff to set standards and guidelines for the restoration of historic properties and will be responsible reviewing the completed projects,” said Patrick McIntyre, executive director and state historic preservation officer of the Tennessee Historical Commission. “Some of the applicants to the Tennessee Historic Development Grants also applied for the Federal Historic Tax Credit program that THC administers. The THC is proud to be a partner and hopes this program continues in the future.”

We are pleased to announce the recipients of Tennessee Historic Development Grants



The program will provide more than $4M in state funds to projects that aim to renovate historic buildings in Tennessee and will leverage over $14M in private investment. https://t.co/W7NsKAbmn6 pic.twitter.com/zh4pDcKr55 — TNECD (@TNECD) September 17, 2021

The projects in West Tennessee include:

$300,000 to rehabilitate the Tri-State Iron Works Building in Memphis

$54,688 to rehabilitate the Carnegie Library in Brownsville

$300,000 to rehabilitate the American Snuff Factory Complex in Memphis

$119,990 to rehabilitate the Chandler Building in Dyersburg

$300,000 to rehabilitate the Historic Clayborn Temple in Memphis

$300,000 to rehabilitate the Universal Life Insurance building in Memphis

The funding is designed to encourage investments in buildings that are significant to a community's history and to prevent them from sitting idle.

Under the program, the grants provide 30% of the rehabilitation funding up to $300,000.

For a structure to be eligible for a grant, the state said various criteria must be met.