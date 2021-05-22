The Grizzlies win is a victory for the city of Memphis

The Memphis Grizzlies are NBA playoffs bound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's been a few years in the making, but the Memphis Grizzlies are headed back to the NBA playoffs.

This season was unpredictable for the team between a global pandemic and injuries to key players. Daily Memphian sports columnist Geoff Calkins said they're making the city of Memphis proud despite it all.

"To have it back really quite so soon and in quite such thrilling fashion is incredibly big for the franchise and ultimately I think for the city," Calkins said.

The Grizzlies made their last playoff appearance in 2017 with the "Core Four;" Tony Allen, Marc Gasol, Zach Randolph, and Mike Conley.

Now in a sweet turn of events, Conley, now playing for the Utah Jazz, will face the Grizzlies in a best of seven series. The teams will meet in Memphis for game three.

"I haven't been on the other end of playoff ball in Memphis. I know how great the fans are there when they're rooting for you. But I don't know what it's like when they're against you," Conley said.

Conley spent 12 seasons with the Grizzlies, so he looks forward to the game back in Memphis.

"It will be fun for me to compete in the city that's been home for me for so long and against a team that has been playing so well," Conley said.

Calkins sees a similar "grit and grind" in this season's team.

"'Grit and Grind' became a civic mantra and so what’s happened is you have the same kind of underdog mentality," Calkins said. "No one expected them to beat the Warriors."

This win by the Grizzlies is really a victory for the city of Memphis.