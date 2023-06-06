x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Three children transported to Le Bonheur in non-critical after shooting, Memphis police say

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

More Videos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three children are now at Le Bonheur after a shooting that took place Monday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

Officers said they responded to the 3000 block of Douglas Avenue toward 6 p.m. This location is close to the Union Baptist Church. Officers said they found three children who had been shot. 

These three were transported in non-critical condition, according to MPD. 

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out