MPD: Crooks caught on camera stealing roof off Corvette in parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the thieves caught on camera stealing a roof off of a Corvette in an East Memphis parking lot near the border with Germantown.

MPD said officers responded to the theft which happened about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in a parking lot in the 6800 block of Poplar Ave., not far from the Poplar Estates area.

Video shows three suspects in a black Corvette breaking into a yellow 2023 Corvette. Two of the suspects are scene at the Corvette, breaking out a window, then one climbs inside and takes off the glass Targa roof.

The suspects then pile back into the black Corvette, holding onto the roof as they take off.