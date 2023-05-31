MPD: Crooks caught on camera stealing roof off Corvette in parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the thieves caught on camera stealing a roof off of a Corvette in an East Memphis parking lot near the border with Germantown.
MPD said officers responded to the theft which happened about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in a parking lot in the 6800 block of Poplar Ave., not far from the Poplar Estates area.
Video shows three suspects in a black Corvette breaking into a yellow 2023 Corvette. Two of the suspects are scene at the Corvette, breaking out a window, then one climbs inside and takes off the glass Targa roof.
The suspects then pile back into the black Corvette, holding onto the roof as they take off.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.