UT Promise scholarship program makes a stop in Memphis after increasing yearly income qualifications

After increasing the maximum qualifying yearly household income from $50,000 to $60,000, more students have access to UT Promise scholarship funds.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UT Promise, the last-dollar under-graduate scholarship program for native Tennessee college students attending UT campuses, will make a stop in Memphis, visiting White Station high School on its UT Promise Tour Tuesday, August 23 from 8:15 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.

After increasing the maximum qualifying yearly household income from $50,000 to $60,000, more students have access to UT Promise scholarship funds.

With increased funding that services more students, the scholarship program said it organized a statewide tour to raise awareness about the extra financial help that is available for Tennessee native students who qualify and who plan to attend UT institutions.

The scholarship covers fees that are left over after qualifying students receive other financial aid like HOPE Scholarships, Pell Grants, and any other available funds, guaranteeing free tuition.

University of Tennessee has campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Pulaski, Martin and Memphis.

To qualify for the UT Promise scholarship, students must be under the family household income threshold and meet the requirements for the Tennessee HOPE scholarship.

Those requirements include:

Graduate from a TN eligible high school

Enroll within 16 months of high school graduation

Attain a Minimum 21 ACT or minimum 1060 SAT or maintain an overall minimum 3.0 GPA

Home school graduates must receive a minimum 21 ACT

GED recipients must have a minimum 21 ACT or a minimum average Revised GED score is 170

HiSet recipients must receive a minimum 21 ACT or a minimum average HiSet score is 15

Other eligibility requirements are necessary for students who attend non-Ut schools directly after high school and transfer into UT schools and for students who are considered non-traditional Tennessee Hope Scholarship students.

To learn more about eligibility requirements, click here.