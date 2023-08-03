Special primary for Tennessee House District 86 is underway

Incumbent Justin Pearson, who was expelled then reinstated to the TN house, is facing off against Democrat David Page, a career early childhood educator.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, June 15 is election day for the special primary for Tennessee House District 86. This is the second time this year voters in this district will decide who they want to represent them in the statehouse.

The Shelby County Voting Commission said about 1,100 people voted early. Polls are open until 7 p.m.

Incumbent Justin Pearson is facing off against Democrat David Page, a career early childhood educator who also worked as a behavioral specialist for Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) from 2017 to 2020.

Pearson is running for his seat again after Republican colleagues expelled him and fellow state Representative Justin Jones on April 6, 2023, for their participation in a protest against gun control in the state capitol.

Pearson was sworn into his seat just days before that protest. Even though Pearson was reinstated to office just days after being expelled from office, state law requires that he must now win another election.

Pearson won the first primary special election in January, making him the candidate for the general election in March. He replaced the late Barbara Ward Cooper, who was the oldest-serving state legislator. His win made Pearson the second youngest lawmaker serving in the Tennessee House of Representatives.

Voters need to make sure to bring:

Tennessee driver's license

U.S. passport or a U.S. military photo ID

Tennessee handgun carry permit with photo

Voters can only vote at their assigned polling place. Find polling places and voter information HERE.

District 86 covers the western-most part of Memphis and some of Millington.