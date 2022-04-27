West Memphis first responders could see a pay increase. Here's how much

Mayor Marco McClendon will present a proposal Thursday to get first responders more money.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis police officers and firefighters could soon see a pay increase.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon will present a proposal Thursday to get first responders more money.

The proposed increase will bring the starting pay for a patrol officer up from $34,944 to $44,408 a year plus benefits and a pension. The starting pay for a firefighter would go up from $44,990 to $51,008 a year plus benefits and a pension.

“Our First Responders deserve better than below-average pay who continue to make sacrifices every day and work hard to provide our city with excellent service and safety you deserve,” said Mayor McClendon.

The health and safety of our residents have always been Mayor McClendon’s number 1 priority, and this week Mayor... Posted by The City of West Memphis on Wednesday, April 27, 2022